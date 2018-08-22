  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I can hear Ed McMahon’s voice in my ear. Ed, for those of you too young to remember, was Johnny Carson’s announcer and right hand man. Nightly he would intone, “and now heeeeeeeere’s JOHNNY! I wish he were here to say the following, “And now heeeeeere’s THE SUN!” Other than a chance of a very brief mid-day shower or two the weather has finally rounded the corner.

And now heeeeeere’s EL SOL!!!

And now we can even add another day to the extended outlook. This run of fine weather now goes through Tuesday.

That’s about it for today. That’s all I got for ya, and that is a good thing! Finally.

MB!

