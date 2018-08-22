  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A calmer and less humid day that produced a lot more sunshine and a nice, drier breeze by Wednesday afternoon.

The next three days will be similar to Wednesday, and by the second half of the weekend, the humidity and dewpoints will be slowly increasing and temperatures will be going up as well.

There will also be lower temperatures in the upper 50s in many suburban areas the next few nights.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s