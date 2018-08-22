BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A calmer and less humid day that produced a lot more sunshine and a nice, drier breeze by Wednesday afternoon.

The next three days will be similar to Wednesday, and by the second half of the weekend, the humidity and dewpoints will be slowly increasing and temperatures will be going up as well.

There will also be lower temperatures in the upper 50s in many suburban areas the next few nights.

