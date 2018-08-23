Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three shootings were reported Thursday night after 5 p.m., several victims suffered non-fatal injuries.
- 5:26 p.m. in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road in northeast Baltimore. One victim was shot in the leg and the arm, their injuries were non-fatal.
- 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Harford Road and Homestead Street. One victim was at the location and a second victim was a walk-in shooting victim to an area hospital.
- 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. A man was shot in the arm, and suffers non-fatal injuries. Another victim walked into an area hospital, police are unsure of what happened. Their injuries are also non-fatal.
