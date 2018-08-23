  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children’s medicines due to potential ‘microbial contamination.’

The company said a small percentage of the products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 did test positive for the contamination. Use of the medicine could cause life-threatening infections to certain indivuduals.

So far, King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

Here are the products affected:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief
Children’s Appetite & Weight
Children’s Appetite Enhance
Children’s Cough Relief
Children’s Fever Reliever
Children’s Growth & Development
DK Newborn Tonic
DK Nosebleed Relief
TonsilPlex
Children’s Ear Relief Formula
DK Teething
DK Colic Relief
Tummy Aches
Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief
Kids Stress & Anxiety
Kids Sleep Aid
Kids Bed Wetting (NP)
Kids Candida 4 oz
Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)
Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)
Childrens Cough (SCRX)
Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)
Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)
Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)
Colic Relief (SCRX)
Newborn Tonic (SCRX)
Teething (SCRX)
Tummy Aches (SCRX)
Children’s Apetite & Weight (SCRX)
Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

SafeCare Rx (SCRX) brand products are only used by medical professionals. Click here to find the lot numbers for the items.

Customers with questions can contact King Bio at 1-866-298-2740, Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. or by e-mailing recall@kingbio.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s