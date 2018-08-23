BALTIMORE (WJZ) — King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children’s medicines due to potential ‘microbial contamination.’

The company said a small percentage of the products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 did test positive for the contamination. Use of the medicine could cause life-threatening infections to certain indivuduals.

So far, King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

Here are the products affected:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children’s Appetite & Weight

Children’s Appetite Enhance

Children’s Cough Relief

Children’s Fever Reliever

Children’s Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children’s Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Childrens Cough (SCRX)

Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children’s Apetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

SafeCare Rx (SCRX) brand products are only used by medical professionals. Click here to find the lot numbers for the items.

Customers with questions can contact King Bio at 1-866-298-2740, Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. or by e-mailing recall@kingbio.com.

