BALTIMORE (WJZ) — King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children’s medicines due to potential ‘microbial contamination.’
The company said a small percentage of the products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 did test positive for the contamination. Use of the medicine could cause life-threatening infections to certain indivuduals.
So far, King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.
Here are the products affected:
DK Attention & Learning Enh.
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief
Children’s Appetite & Weight
Children’s Appetite Enhance
Children’s Cough Relief
Children’s Fever Reliever
Children’s Growth & Development
DK Newborn Tonic
DK Nosebleed Relief
TonsilPlex
Children’s Ear Relief Formula
DK Teething
DK Colic Relief
Tummy Aches
Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief
Kids Stress & Anxiety
Kids Sleep Aid
Kids Bed Wetting (NP)
Kids Candida 4 oz
Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)
Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)
Childrens Cough (SCRX)
Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)
Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)
Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)
Colic Relief (SCRX)
Newborn Tonic (SCRX)
Teething (SCRX)
Tummy Aches (SCRX)
Children’s Apetite & Weight (SCRX)
Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)
SafeCare Rx (SCRX) brand products are only used by medical professionals. Click here to find the lot numbers for the items.
Customers with questions can contact King Bio at 1-866-298-2740, Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. or by e-mailing recall@kingbio.com.
