TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair will open for the 137th year in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 24.

This year, officials with the Maryland State Fair said its bigger and better than ever!

Here are five new things to do at the state fair:

Classic and Muscle Cars Show — On Sunday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. will feature vehicles from the earliest cars to the present.

Celebrity Milkshake Contest — There will be a Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off using local ice cream on Aug. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. News celebrities will be paired with local farmers to create their own unique milkshake.

Chesapeake Craft Brew & Wine Station — Enjoy the flavors of locally-brewed beers EVO and Full Tilt and wine from Gunpowder Wine Trail’s Harford Vineyard & Winery, Fiore Winery, and Royal Rabbit Vineyards, The station is open Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends and Labor Day from noon to 9 p.m.

Helicopter Rides — Maryland State Fair attendees can get a sky-eye view of the fairgrounds, the I-83 corridor and the Martin Marietta Quarry daily at the fair. For $45 each, attendees will get a 5 to 6 minute flight.

LEGO® Interactive Display –- Classic Plastic Bricks will transform LEGO® pieces into a walkaround, interactive, lighted display. It’ll be open Monday through Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook