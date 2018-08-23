  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMMom
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) —  Maryland prosecutors are seeking to dismiss an assault case against a school board chairman who was accused of pushing and threatening a fellow member after a board meeting.

The Washington Post reports that Prince George’s County school board member Edward Burroughs III had filed a second-degree assault charge against board chairman Segun Eubanks.

A spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office in Montgomery County told the newspaper that prosecutors found insufficient evidence for the charge after reviewing the case.

Burroughs accused Eubanks of shoving him against a bookcase and shouting profanities as he threatened him after a meeting in July.
Eubanks said in a statement Wednesday that he was pleased but not surprised by prosecutors’ decision. He called the allegations false and reckless.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s