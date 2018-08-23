  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore prosecutor pursuing a fourth trial of a man accused of killing a security guard has been fired, a year after her drunken-driving conviction.

Andrea Mason’s attorney told The Baltimore Sun that she was fired — unfairly he says — after the murder defendant’s wife publicized the prosecutor’s year-old drunken-driving conviction on Twitter, asking why State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby hadn’t held Mason accountable.

Mason was the prosecutor in all three of Keith Davis Jr.’s trials. Two ended in mistrials, and another ended in a conviction that was overturned because of undisclosed evidence. Davis’ fourth trial is set for November.

Attorney Gary S. Bernstein says it’s “cowardly and senseless” to fire Mason now. Mosby’s office said it would have no comment on the personnel matter.

  1. Pat Flynn says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Great, now let’s talk about why Kelvin Sewell is still employed in Marilyn Mosby’s office when he was found guilty of Misconduct in Office and received a three year suspended sentence in 2016

