From Harford County: Harford County will offer a series of free classes on mental health and safety this fall to raise awareness and empower citizens as young as 12 to peacefully resolve conflict and help others in crisis. Registration is now open for the weekly training classes startingWednesday, September 12 on topics including conflict resolution, suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and mental health services in Harford County Public Schools.

“A helping hand can make all the difference when someone is struggling with feelings of anger, thoughts of suicide, or mental illness,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “These trainings will empower Harford County citizens to recognize the warning signs and build bridges to mental wellness in our community.”

Read the full story on Patch.com.

