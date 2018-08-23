A new study found that Maryland was among the least sexist states in the U.S. The study measured sexism in different states by using data from the General Social Survey, which has taken the pulse of people across the nation for decades on a variety of social issues.

Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Alabama and Utah are the most sexist states in the country, according to the study conducted by the University of Chicago, which used the national survey responses to create a scale of sexism.

