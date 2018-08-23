BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Candidate ads and endorsements highlight the Maryland campaign for governor, two and a half months away from the general election.

Incumbent Larry Hogan’s new re-election campaign advertisement lists a record of tax cuts from O’Malley era rain tax to bridge and highway tolls.

“This is actually our first new ad in the general election campaign,” Hogan said. In the ad, he emphasizes “We have not had a single tax increase the entire time I’ve been governor and we’ve cut taxes four years in a row,”

While Hogan’s tax-cutting ad is playing on televisions around the area, Democratic challenger Ben Jealous is racking up endorsements of political powerhouses on education issues, receiving a public endorsement from Senate President Mike Miller, House Speaker Michael Busch, both Democrats.

“And we are united as Democrats to say not only are we proud that you have our back,” Jealous stated in a news conference in Prince George’s County attended by teachers.

To date, Jealous has had one campaign ad released shortly after announcing his candidacy for office. A million dollar anti-Jealous ad campaign paid for by the Republican Governors Association is all that voters have seen of Jealous by way of TV ads since the June primary.

House Speaker Michael Busch condemned those RGA ads.

“I’m tired of the issues of the Governors Association demonizing our candidate for governor. Let’s get back to the issues- what’s going to make Maryland great,” Busch said.

Hogan’s new ad addresses issues.

“There are some outside groups doing some more hard-hitting ads but they’re all very factual and I’m trying to focus on my record,” Hogan said.

The Jealous campaign has not said when his ads will hit the air.

