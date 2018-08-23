  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man for several burglaries and thefts in Frederick County while investigating a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Reichs Ford Road for a report of a stolen motor vehicle on May 31. In late July, the vehicle had been located near Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. It was then returned to it’s owner.

Police determined the vehicle had been taken by Jeramy Logsdon who was then charged with the theft.

jeramy logsdon Man Arrested For Several Frederick County Burglaries

Jeramy Logsdon. (Courtesy: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)

In early August, Deputies took reports of multiple burglaries and thefts at various places throughout Frederick County. They then identified Logsdon as a suspect in a second degree burglary, fourth degree burlary, and several remaining thefts.

Logsdon was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with eight counts.

Police say additional charges are pending further investigation.

