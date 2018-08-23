  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen’s attorney, started a GoFundMe campaign for Cohen to help pay his legal fees.

The page was created Tuesday, the day Cohen pleaded guilty to two counts of campaign-finance violations and six other charges. The president’s former attorney says he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model in an effort to influence the election.

RELATED: Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen Pleads Guilty In Hush-Money Scheme

The GoFundMe called “Michael Cohen Truth Fund” states that all donations are “going to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump.”

As of 6:22 Thursday morning the page had acquired $133,542.

