OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City depends on sunshine to draw visitors and their money. But soon, it will be turning to it for electricity.

Ten miles from the beach, Constellation Energy is building a massive solar farm on more than 100 acres. Support posts are going up to secure 10,300 individual solar panels.

It will generate 10 megawatts of electricity.

“If homes were to take the offtake from this system, this would be equivalent to about 600 households of annual energy usage,” said Brendan Quinlivan of Constellation Energy.

A third of that clean energy will go directly to Ocean City, but it won’t be powering rides, homes or businesses. It’s for local government use only.

“City hall, our public safety building, two of our water plants, one of our recreation and parks complexes and the convention center,” said Ocean City Engineer Terry McGean.

What’s generated there will provide 20 percent of the energy local government uses. It might also help massive wind turbines off the horizon.

Clean energy from offshore wind power is something Ocean City has not embraced. It likes solar a lot better.

“I think the town of Ocean City is very happy. This is land-based clean, green energy,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “I think this really shows what we can do here on the Eastern Shore.

When solar panels fill up the field designated for them, it will also save Ocean City government $140,000 a year on its electric bill.

