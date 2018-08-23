BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is gearing up for a big concert on Saturday night with the fourth annual Music Healing Heroes Concert to benefit area veterans.

“We have four bands playing: Leather and Lace — which is a Fleetwood Mac tribute band — Midnite Run, The Ravyns are back rocking Baltimore and, of course, Crack the Sky. It’s a great lineup. We hope to see a lot of people there,” said concert promoter Larry Goren.

The concert will be held at the MECU Pavilion on Pier Six.

Crack the Sky has played the concert every year and just came out with a new album and were recently the subject of a feature article in a Rolling Stone magazine.

“We just feel so grateful to have the career that we’ve had. We’re 43 years into this with a brand new record deal and all this cool stuff happening for us….and its just great to be able to turn that around and say let’s use what we have to bring awareness to something that is gravely important for our city,” said Dave DeMarco, bassist for Crack the Sky.

Saturday’s concert will benefit two nonprofits: K9s for Warriors and the Baltimore Station.

“We’re a residential treatment program for mostly veterans with the cycle of poverty, homelessness and substance use issues. We have two facilities. Our main facility is in south Baltimore, right next to the Ravens stadium, and our second facility is in Sandtown-Winchester. Last year, we treated 360 men, mostly veterans,” said Todd Troester, community outreach for the Baltimore Station.

Concertgoers can also rock out to Leather and Lace and Midnite Run.

“We’re all Baltimoreans. We were the Ravyns before the team, so it kind of brings us home and feels like we’re helping our city and helping the veterans at the same time,” said Kyf Brewer of the Ravyns.

Saturday’s concert begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook