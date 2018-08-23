CBS NEWS — Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played villain Robbie Rotten on children’s show “LazyTown,” has died at 43 from cancer. The actor was on “LazyTown” from 2004 to 2014.

Stefansson was initially diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016, but said it had been removed with surgery, reports the BBC. However, he said in March that cancer had returned and was inoperable.

“It’s not until they tell you you’re going to die soon that you realize how short life is. Time is the most valuable thing in life because it never comes back. And whether you spend it in the arms of a loved one or alone in a prison cell, life is what you make of it. Dream big,” he wrote on his now-deleted Twitter account.

In June his wife, Steinunn Olina, said that Stefansson, who has four children, was in his final stages of cancer. On Tuesday, she posted that her family will honor his request to scatter his remains at sea.

“Stefan’s family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefan Karl,” she wrote, reports the BBC.

Last year, he shared photos from his chemotherapy treatment on Instagram.

