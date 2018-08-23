BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have found the black pickup truck used to abduct Tiffany Jones, whose body was found in a burned vacant Baltimore home Wednesday.

Jones was in the 3600 block of Potee St. on Tuesday, when police say two men forced her into a black Ford pickup truck and drove away.

On Wednesday, a call for a fire came in at 9 a.m. at a vacant home along 7th St.

A woman’s body was found in the basement of the home after fire crews extinguished the fire. That woman was later identified as Tiffany Jones.

Police: 29-Year-Old Abducted In South Baltimore

“We don’t know if she died before the fire or during the fire but that’s something that the medical examiner’s office will determine,” said Jeremy Silbert, spokesman for Baltimore Police Department.

The medical examiner still has to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No arrests have been made in connection with Jones’ death.

#NEW: Police tell me black pickup truck that suspects were in when they abducted Tiffany Jones has been found in #Baltimore City. Jones body was later found in a burning vacant home. No arrests have been made. @wjz pic.twitter.com/4j9NCgUNFQ — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) August 23, 2018

