BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Glowing images, that’s how family and friends want Tiffany Jones to be remembered.

“Loving, caring, outgoing. She’d love to help anybody,” said Katie McDaniel, a family friend.

The 29-year-old was abducted in an alley near Potee Street on Tuesday. The following day crews pulled her body from a burned out house on 7th Street.

Thursday night, family and friends decorated the facade of that same building to erase the memories.

“I’m just heartbroken, to see you today then you’re gone tomorrow,” said Jena House, a family friend.

Baltimore Police issued a major update in the case Thursday, the search for a pick-up truck that Jones was reportedly forced into has been located in the city.

As for a suspect, or suspects, there have been no announcements or updates on that front.

Family members said the 29-year-old has two children, those closest to her want to honor the best moments of her life she lived.

“Oh yes, everybody was hysterical because she’s not that type of person, why would this happen to her?” McDaniel said.

Witnesses told police two male suspects abducted Jones.

