ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were pulled from the water by a Good Samaritan Thursday, Maryland Natural Resources Police report.

According to NRP, the people were pulled just south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Water rescue south of Bay Bridge. Two people pulled from water by alert Good Sam, unharmed. Everyone accounted for and brought to @SandyPointSP pic.twitter.com/4XmrYb06Sx — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) August 23, 2018

They were unharmed.

They were brought to Sandy Point State Park for further evaluation.

