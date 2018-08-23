BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect dry and sunny day all across the entire region and for miles around. Dry low dewpoints made for a wonderfully pleasant day.

Tomorrow will be another “10” day. This weekend there will be a slow gradual increase in the humidity will be noted by Sunday along with warmer than normal temperatures.

Next week, the flow becomes southwest, and that means more sticky and hot weather is also on the way. The dry trend will change by next week.

