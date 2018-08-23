BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a morning it has been, and what a fine afternoon it will be. Sunny, seasonally cool with a high of 79°, and a bit of a breeze to keep the bugs at Bay. Normal by the way is now 85°. And we will do this again tomorrow and Saturday. Now I am not ready to call it quits for Summer but walking out early this morning there was a hint of what is to come in the air.

Granted, with temperatures going back to the sticky low to mid 90’s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday a summertime reality will, again, smack us in the face. But these next two mornings will be refreshing enough that I can honestly tell you, that if you are up, walk outside. And as that song by the group “Spirit” in the mid 70’s spoke, “Have another hit of fresh air!” Try it, you’ll thank me.

MB!

