Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the last weekend before Labor Day and there’s only two more weekends until schools starts in Maryland.
The Maryland State Fair and The Maryland Renaissance Fair are this weekend. You can also do Yoga at the Zoo, drink Pints in the Park and enjoy two vegan food festivals.
Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.
ALL WEEKEND:
Baltimore Summer Vegan Restaurant Week
Comcast Xfinity Outdoor Film Festival
The 137th My Maryland State Fair Kick-Off Events
FRIDAY:
SATURDAY:
Arts, Wine & Jazz Fest Off of the Susquehanna River
Revive – Divine Food + Divine Beer
SUNDAY:
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook