BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the last weekend before Labor Day and there’s only two more weekends until schools starts in Maryland.

The Maryland State Fair and The Maryland Renaissance Fair are this weekend. You can also do Yoga at the Zoo, drink Pints in the Park and enjoy two vegan food festivals.

Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.

ALL WEEKEND:

ArtX

Baltimore Summer Vegan Restaurant Week

Comcast Xfinity Outdoor Film Festival

Maryland State Fair

Maryland Renaissance Festival

The 137th My Maryland State Fair Kick-Off Events

FRIDAY:

Chase Bryant and Chris Lane

Fitness in the Park

Kids’ Cake Camp

Pints in the Park

SATURDAY:

Arts, Wine & Jazz Fest Off of the Susquehanna River

Country Fest & Auction

Jerk ‘n Brew Block Party

Revive – Divine Food + Divine Beer

Smash Mouth

St. Elizabeth Summer Carnival

Vegan SoulFest

Yoga at the Zoo (Aug. 25-26)

SUNDAY:

Classic Car Show

Corn Moon Hike

Insectival

Yoga at the Zoo (Aug. 25-26)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook