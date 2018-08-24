BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal jury has indicted Kevin J. Gorbsky, 32 of Bowie, Md., on five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The indictment was returned on August 23, and unsealed August 24.

According to the six-count indictment, Gorbsky was a Captain in the U.S. Army. He was station in Kuwait and in Anne Arundel County, Md., where he was assigned to work at a secure facility.

Gorbsky created and used email accounts “Justin Smelder” and “John Bbeez” and a social media account, “johnbeez66”.

Beginning in October 2015, continuing up through January 8, 2018, Gorbsky used those accounts to engage in online chats with hundreds of other users, many of whom identified themselves as minors between 12 and 17-years-old.

Gorbsky told many of those he chatted with that he was 19-years-old, when he was actually between 28 and 31-years-old.

Gorbsky’s chats with the users were sexually explicit. He repeatedly persuaded, enticed and coerced other users to send him sexually explicit images and engage in sexually explicit video chat with him.

On many occasions, Gorbsky accessed his accounts and engaged in sexually explicit chats using the unclassified computer system at his workpalce.

Specifically, the indictment alleges that from September 22, 2017 to January 3, 2018, Gorbsky engaged in sexually explicit communications with a girl who said she was 12-years-old.

Gorbsky repeatedly asked the girl for sexually explicit images and to engage in sexually explicit video chat with him.

On October 26, 2017, Gorbsky emailed a sexually explicit video of himself to the girl. The indictment alleges that Gorbsky also engaged in sexually explicit chat with four other girls who stated in their chats they were 13, 17, 17 and 15, respectively.

Gorbsky repeatedly asked the girls to to send him sexually explicit images of themselves and to engage in sexually explicit video chat with him. Gorbsky also e-mailed sexually explicit videos of himself to one of the girls who said she was 17 years old.

If convicted, Gorbsky faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison for each count of enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, and a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for a transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Gorbsky is scheduled to have an initial appearance before the U.S. District Court in Baltimore on August 27.

