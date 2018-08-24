ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Rockville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl over the internet.

Jose Adalberto Sandoval Quinonez, 26, initiated contact with the girl over Instagram and then later began chatting over Google Hangouts.

Over the course of several months in 2017, Sandoval Quinonez persuaded and enticed the girl to engage in sex acts, including intercourse.

He also repeatedly asked her to take explicit pictures of herself and send them to him. He sent her inappropriate pictures of his genitals as well.

Sandoval Quinonez, 25 at the time, pretended to be 16 years old.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child exploitation and abuse.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.