BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The community is welcomed to The Open Bible Gospel Church’s Back to School supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 25.

In addition to free school supplies, the event will feature food, a dunk tank, a moon bounce and other family activities.

Supplies are free, but limited.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The church is located at 1925 N. Dukeland Street Baltimore, Md. 21216.

