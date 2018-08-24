TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair opens Friday and beyond the rides and games, the food is also a huge attraction.

The state fair’s “Crabby Patty” was named one of the 50 best state fair foods by the Food Network.

The Crabby Patty is a crab cake topped with a soft shell crab of a fresh bun.

The Food Network said, “Horse racing may be a major attraction at the Maryland State Fair, but we’d rather place our bets on the regionally-inspired crab cakes. Get a taste at the Maryland Foods Pavilion, which turns out the Crabby Patty. To make this sea-kissed sandwich, a no-filler crab cake and a fried soft-shell crab are piled onto a roll with lettuce and tomato. Round out the meal with other locally-accented fair favorites, including a corn on the cob dusted with Old Bay and a peach sundae featuring slices of fresh Maryland peaches and whipped cream perched on a mound of yogurt.”

Sounds delicious!

