By Sonia Dasgupta
Filed Under:Maryland State Fair

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair opens Friday and beyond the rides and games, the food is also a huge attraction.

The state fair’s “Crabby Patty” was named one of the 50 best state fair foods by the Food Network.

crabby patty e1535122335249 Food Network Names Crabby Patty One Of The Best State Fair Foods

Courtesy: Maryland State Fair

The Crabby Patty is a crab cake topped with a soft shell crab of a fresh bun.

The Food Network said, “Horse racing may be a major attraction at the Maryland State Fair, but we’d rather place our bets on the regionally-inspired crab cakes. Get a taste at the Maryland Foods Pavilion, which turns out the Crabby Patty. To make this sea-kissed sandwich, a no-filler crab cake and a fried soft-shell crab are piled onto a roll with lettuce and tomato. Round out the meal with other locally-accented fair favorites, including a corn on the cob dusted with Old Bay and a peach sundae featuring slices of fresh Maryland peaches and whipped cream perched on a mound of yogurt.”

Sounds delicious!

