(CBS Dallas) — National Dog Day is on Sunday and the web site put together the list in honor of man’s best friend.

Yelp said on their web site they scored cities based on “the percentage of page views in the active categories that are for dog parks; percentage of page views in the Pets categories that are for dog walkers; and the percentage of businesses in the restaurants, bars, coffee, hotels, and beaches categories for which it had data on whether they indicated they allowed dogs.”

The top ten are:

  1. Arlington, VA
  2. Tampa, FL
  3. West Hollywood, CA
  4. Dallas, TX
  5. Portland, OR
  6. Minneapolis, MN
  7. Colorado Springs, CO
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. Jersey City, NJ
  10. Phoenix, AZ

Although Maryland wasn’t on the list, Arlington, Va. is the closest location. If you go, Yelp recommends:

 

