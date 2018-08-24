WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.

In a statement, McCain’s family says McCain has surpassed expectations for his survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.” The family adds: “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The 81-year-old McCain is in his sixth term representing Arizona, He has been away from the Capitol since December.

Family members say they are immensely grateful for the support and kindness shown by McCain’s caregivers and for the outpouring of concern and affection by thousands of people.

See the full statement below:

