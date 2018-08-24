WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A 41-year-old Abingdon man, who Baltimore County Police said set up a camera to watch people inside a White Marsh Mall bathroom, was sentenced to supervised probation, according to court records.

Mussawwir M. Sterrett was convicted on 10 counts of visual surveillance with prurient intent back in May.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to one year in prison, which was all suspended. Now he’ll have five years of supervised probation.

Police reported someone found the camera in the family restroom of the food court area in White Marsh Mall on December 23.

The camera was pointing towards a toilet after being secured with electrical tape to a partition dividing two bathroom areas.

Police recovered the camera and recording equipment, along with the SD card with video footage.

After reviewing the footage, police say only a few people were seen on the video, meaning it had been there for a short period of time. Police also found video footage of the suspect setting up the camera in the bathroom.

