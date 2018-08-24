BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 68 year-old John Coiley.

Coiley is six-feet, one inches and weighs approximately 168 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and blue shorts on Aug. 23 in the 4600 block of Frankfort Avenue.

Family and friends of Coiley are worried about his well-being.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Coiley should contact the Baltimore Police Department Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or 911.