BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A licensed pharmacist, Richard Daniel Hiller, 64, of Owings Mills, Md., pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distributing oxycodone, and distributing it in exchange for sexual favors.

“Abuse of oxycodone and other pharmaceutical drugs is one of our most significant drug enforcement challenges. Those who divert pharmaceutical drugs for illegal purposes further the tragic cycle of addiction and the epidemic of opioid overdose deaths,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur.

According to his plea agreement, Hiller was a licensed pharmacist working at a pharmacy in Towson, Md. Hiller admitted tha the filled fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone for several women in return for sexual favors.

On numerous occasions between January 2014 and February 2017, Hiller directed two of the women to come to the pharamcy where he worked before he opened the pharmacy.

Hiller would make them engage in sexual intercourse or perform other sexual acts in the back area of the pharmacy before he would fill their fake prescriptions for oxycodone.

Beginning in 2014, Hiller also distributed oxycodone to a third woman. In return for the oxycodone, often without any valid prescription, Hiller would ask the woman to send him nude photos and sexual videos of herself, and allow him to grope and kiss her.

This woman would at times use different names to get oxycodone prescriptions from two different doctors at the same time.

Hiller would fill both prescriptions knowing they had been fraudulently obtained. When the woman rejected one of Hiller’s advances, he called this woman’s doctors to tell them that she was fraudulently obtaining prescriptions from both of them.

Hiller filled these prescriptions knowing they were fraudulent and he would permit these women to fill additional prescriptions for oxycodone before the previous 30-day window had expired.

To hide the conspiracy, some of the fraudulent prescriptions listed fake names and names of family members.

The women were addicted to oxycodone and would resell many of the pills they got from Hiller to maintain their addiction.

Throughout the conspiracy, Hiller distributed around 20, 500 15 milligram oxycodone pills.

Hiller faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy, and a maximum of 20 yeras in prison for distributing oxycodone.

His sentencing has been scheduled for November 15 at 10 a.m.

