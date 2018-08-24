  • WJZ 13On Air

ray lewis

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — 2018 has been a landmark year for Ray Lewis. The former Ravens linebacker was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has now sold his home for $1.8 million.

According our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the Reisterstown home was put on the market for $1.89 million in March.

Lewis reportedly bought the home for $1.95 million in 2003

The home was initially listed for $2.95 million last year, before being taken off the market and again listed at $1,888,520.

It has four bedrooms and 7 1/2 baths, a pool, a basketball court, a gym and a theater room. In total, the estate covers 28-acres.

