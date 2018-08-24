  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Hayden Hurst, Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie tight end Hayden Hurst is injured ahead of the season and may be out for three to four weeks, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Hurst has a stress fracture and will undergo a procedure Friday to insert a screw in his foot, sources told Garafalo.

The first round draft pick will be out of play for nearly a month.

The team is currently traveling and has not commented on Hurst’s condition.

The Ravens will play against the Buffalo Bills at the team’s home opener on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

