BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie tight end Hayden Hurst is injured ahead of the season and may be out for three to four weeks, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

#Ravens rookie TE Hayden Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot, will undergo a procedure today to insert a screw in his foot, sources say. The first-rounder is likely out 3-4 weeks. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 24, 2018

Hurst has a stress fracture and will undergo a procedure Friday to insert a screw in his foot, sources told Garafalo.

The first round draft pick will be out of play for nearly a month.

The team is currently traveling and has not commented on Hurst’s condition.

The Ravens will play against the Buffalo Bills at the team’s home opener on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

