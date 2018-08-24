BREAKINGArrest Made In Death Of Abducted Woman
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man who calls himself the “OCSharkHunter” on social media has been charged with guiding fishing trips without a license.

Nicholas Ager, 43, was arrested following a two-month investigation into allegations that he was offering paid shark fishing excursions on Assateague Island.

Undercover officers reportedly paid Ager $750 to catch large sharks from the Over Sand Vehicle portion of Assateague Island.

He also faces federal charges for operating a business on public land without a permit.

If found guilty of the state charges, he could be sentenced to up to a year in jail and fined $1,000.

