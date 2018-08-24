  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snoop Dogg announced he is releasing his very first cookbook titled ‘From Crook to Cook.’

Customers are currently able to pre-order the book that includes 50 of his favorite recipes. To name a few, the collection includes Baked Mac & Cheese, Fried Bologna Sandwiches with Chips, OG Chicken and Waffles and Bow Wow Brownies and Ice Cream.

The book will be released October 23.

Snoop Dogg currently cooks on the VH1 show Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party with celebrity chef Martha Stewart.

