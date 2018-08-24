BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snoop Dogg announced he is releasing his very first cookbook titled ‘From Crook to Cook.’

Customers are currently able to pre-order the book that includes 50 of his favorite recipes. To name a few, the collection includes Baked Mac & Cheese, Fried Bologna Sandwiches with Chips, OG Chicken and Waffles and Bow Wow Brownies and Ice Cream.

The book will be released October 23.

platinum recipes from the boss doggs kitchen 👊🏿 the first ever snoop cook book comin soon to @ChronicleBooks 🔥🔥 preorder From Crook to Cook! https://t.co/FHgsoGFaga pic.twitter.com/NDQkYJtANl — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 22, 2018

Snoop Dogg currently cooks on the VH1 show Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party with celebrity chef Martha Stewart.

