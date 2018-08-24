ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The prosecutors in the case against a Montgomery County man charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend are expected to argue a request about evidence in person Friday before a circuit court judge.

Tyler Tessier, 33, is accused of killing 31-year-old Laura Wallen, who was a teacher at a school in Howard County. His 10-day trial is expected to begin Sept. 4.

On Friday, prosecutors will argue in favor of allowing the jurors to go see the area where Wallen’s body was found.

Tyler Tessier is in court this morn. He’s charged with killing pregnant girlfriend Laura Wallen, who taught in Columbia. He’s the guy who spoke at press conf begging for her safe return. With trial set to begin, prosecutors are arguing jurors should visit the crime scene @wjz pic.twitter.com/FMjLLOdbAj — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 24, 2018

The defense attorneys have their own requests for the judge — to suppress Wallen’s sonogram, medical evidence of her pregnancy and photos of her after her death.

Tyler Tessier’s defense team wants to suppress Laura Wallen’s sonogram, medical evidence of her pregnancy, and photos of Wallen after her death. Wallen, a teacher at Wilde Lake HS in Columbia, was 6 weeks pregnant when prosecutors say Tessier took her to a field & shot her. @wjz pic.twitter.com/BGaemZpNMK — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 24, 2018

It’s almost a year to the day when Wallen was murdered — shot in the back of the head and buried on farmland in Damascus.

Wallen, who lived in Olney, went missing the weekend of Sept. 2, 2017. Tessier was the last person to see her alive. She had texted a friend to show her where Tessier had taken her to show her where he was allegedly planning on building them a home. Instead, he’s charged with killing her there.

Wallen was a social studies teacher at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia. She didn’t show up for her first day of classes after weeks of preparing, signaling co-workers and friends to her missing.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook