BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University System of Maryland (USM) Board of Regents Chair James T. Brady announced Friday that five new people will join the commission to investigate the culture of the university’s football program.

The five will join three members previously appointed by University of Maryland, College Park to the commission created last week.

Frederick M. Azar, M.D., Chief of Staff at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, and Professor and Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship program in the University of Tennessee‐Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Biomedical Engineering;

Bonnie Bernstein , Founder, Walk Swiftly Productions, nearly 20 years as sports journalist for ESPN, ABC and CBS, University of Maryland, College Park alumna, where she was an Academic All-American gymnast;

Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr., former Maryland Governor, former captain of the Princeton University football team;

C. Thomas McMillen, former United States Congressman, current President and CEO of the LEAD1 Association (which represents the athletic directors and programs of the Football Bowl Subdivision), former co-chair of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, former member of the USM Board of Regents, and University of Maryland, College Park alumnus, where he was an All-American and Academic All-American basketball player; and,

Doug Williams, Washington Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, Super Bowl winning quarterback, and former head football coach at Morehouse College and Grambling State University.

“The allegations that have surfaced about the University of Maryland, College Park’s football program are extremely serious and, if true, completely unacceptable,” Brady said. “The commission will be expected to do everything necessary to uncover the facts and share them with the Board of Regents, the university, and ultimately with the people of Maryland.”

Brady said in the release they will be giving the commission members the time and independence necessary to do the job correctly. He said they have been given evidence from the investigation and in the meantime they will not announce any judgements or speculate, Brady said.

“Once the commission has completed its work, the Board of Regents will make the decisions necessary to safeguard and support our students, both at College Park and at campuses across the state,” Brady said. “Ultimately, we hope the commission’s findings, which will be made public for everyone to review, can also help guide other universities and systems across the country.”

