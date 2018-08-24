BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TGIF! And what a pleasant way it was to start this Friday! Our temperature as we began our broadcast day at 4:30 was 59°. The last time we had a low that cool was July 9. And then temperatures just before dawn, as they usually do, fell 2 to 3 more degrees into the mid 50’s. Now keep in mind as we get to mid-week next week we could see heat index values at 100° again. That is almost a 50° swing front this morning to that century mark on Tuesday and Wednesday. (We will deal with that heat wave, yet another one, discussion on Monday.)

Between now and then, aka the weekend, just enjoy. Sunday it will get back into the upper 80’s but nothing too uncomfortable. Good pool weather to be honest, and that is a good thing as there are only, counting the Labor Day holiday weekend itself, two more pool weekends this season. YIKES!

Enjoy, and have a fine safe time these next couple of days!

TGIF,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

