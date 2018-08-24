BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beautiful and pleasant end to the week. There was plenty of sun and low dewpoints, making for a very dry and comfortable afternoon.

Saturday will again be a very pleasant start to the weekend, but an increase in humidity and temperatures will be noted by Sunday. Most of the early part of next week will feature very warm to hot temperatures, and a higher humidity as well.

It should be a mainly rain-free period as well.

By later Wednesday and again Thursday and Friday, shower chances will increase, and temperatures will fall back to the low 80s.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook