ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) —  Harford County deputies are looking for information that would lead to the arrest of two women wanted for a “dine and dash” at a Maryland restaurant.

The women allegedly walked out on their bill at the Ocean City Brewing Company in Abingdon.

Deputies were called to the restaurant on Aug. 3 around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a theft.

One woman is described to be in her mid 30s with blonde hair. She was wearing glasses, a red shirt and black leggings.

Another woman is also in her 30s with brown hair. She was wearing a grey shirt.

If you can identify these two women, please call the Harford Sheriff’s Office at 410-612-1717.

