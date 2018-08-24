ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County deputies are looking for information that would lead to the arrest of two women wanted for a “dine and dash” at a Maryland restaurant.

The women allegedly walked out on their bill at the Ocean City Brewing Company in Abingdon.

Deputies were called to the restaurant on Aug. 3 around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a theft.

One woman is described to be in her mid 30s with blonde hair. She was wearing glasses, a red shirt and black leggings.

Another woman is also in her 30s with brown hair. She was wearing a grey shirt.

If you can identify these two women, please call the Harford Sheriff’s Office at 410-612-1717.

Do you recognize these women? We're still attempting to identify them. If you know them, please give us a call! pic.twitter.com/jK4hsLfb7g — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 24, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook