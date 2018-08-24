BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In celebration of National Dog Day, The Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County is hosting the first annual ‘Yappy Hour’ adoption event.

The event is at Hemingway’s Restaurant and will feature local vendors, live music, face paint, giveaways, and opportunities to help find homes or adopt from the Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County.

The League has partnered with Tito’s, The Vodka for Dog People. $1 will be donated for every Tito’s drink purchased.

Come out and have a doggone good time on Aug. 26 from 2-8 p.m.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.