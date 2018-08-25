WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in Washington, D.C.

Police arrested 20-year-old Qujuan Thomas and issued a warrant for 21-year-old Quentin Michaels.

This comes nearly a month after DC officials upped the reward for information in the child’s death to $45,000.

Makiyah Wilson was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a quintuple shooting on July 16. Investigators said three other suspects have not yet been identified.

