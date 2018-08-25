BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An independent board that will review how Detective Sean Suiter died held a conference call Friday to discuss its findings, but the public will have to wait for the results.

After Detective Sean Suiter’s death, the city authorized the independent review board to investigate how he died. Friday the board met via conference call, but it only took three minutes for members to go into a closed session. This prevented the public from hearing any announcements that were made about the investigation.

The board has already met several times. Friday’s conference call could release findings on how Sean Suiter may have died. The detective was shot with his own service weapon last fall.

Some of the questions being considered are whether his death a suicide or a homicide. The board said it was necessary to block the public from hearing Friday’s call because personnel matters were being discussed.

“The only way we can finalize that report is to go into closed session and so it’s in everybody’s interest to get as quickly to a final report as possible and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Chip Coldren, a board member, said.

The review board could release its findings on Detective Suiter’s death next week, but Coldren says it’s ultimately up to City leaders to release that information to the public.

