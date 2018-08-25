  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A community came together Saturday to stop the violence.

Earlier Saturday the Langston Hughes-Park Heights neighborhood was packed with vendors, food, live music and more as part of the “Community Day and Outdoor Concert”.

Grammy-award winning singer, Regina Belle, Ray Lewis’ former personal fitness trainer Monte Sanders, along with local musicians were just some of the people featured during Saturday’s event.

This was the 5th year for this community outreach program that promotes healing and unity in a Baltimore neighborhood devastated by the opioid and drug dealing epidemic.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s