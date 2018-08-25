BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A community came together Saturday to stop the violence.

Earlier Saturday the Langston Hughes-Park Heights neighborhood was packed with vendors, food, live music and more as part of the “Community Day and Outdoor Concert”.

Grammy-award winning singer, Regina Belle, Ray Lewis’ former personal fitness trainer Monte Sanders, along with local musicians were just some of the people featured during Saturday’s event.

This was the 5th year for this community outreach program that promotes healing and unity in a Baltimore neighborhood devastated by the opioid and drug dealing epidemic.

