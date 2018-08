BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lake Montebello enjoyed a day of music, food and water history at the lake Saturday.

The Department of Public Works’ “Dam Jam” had something for everyone as people had the chance to tour the Montebello Water Filtration Plant.

Along with seeing the newest DPW building, visitors had the chance to kick back and listen to live music and take a look at pieces for sale by some local artists.

