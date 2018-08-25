  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A messy situation has arisen for a waterway in Maryland.

State officials said 3.1 million gallons of sewer water spilled into the Jones Falls following heavy rain earlier this week.

The City Department of Public Works said the overflows happened early Wednesday morning.

They said saturated ground combined with the heavy rain caused the massive overflows. The City Heath Department and Maryland Department of the Environment have been notified.

