BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another near perfect day all across the region. High temperatures just around 80 degrees and low humidity made for another pleasant day.

By Sunday, an increase in humidity and the temperature will remind us that summer is not over yet. Next week, the area can expect three days of heat and humidity, that will rival mid-July, before it cools down Thursday with showers.

