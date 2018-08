EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — Two children were rescued from the water at North Point State Park on Sunday morning.

According to Baltimore County Fire, EMS was called to the scene around 10 a,m. after two children were yelling for help while on inner tubes.

The children were rescued and transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

