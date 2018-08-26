ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Governor Larry Hogan announced that he authorized the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) and the town of Ocean City to move forward with funding the final phase of the renovation of the Roland E. Powell Ocean City Convention Center.

The total for the addition and renovation is $34 million. The Maryland Stadium Authority contributed $20 million, and Ocean City contributed $14 million.

“This facility has long been an important economic driver for Ocean City, bringing in thousands of visitors for conferences and events like MACo and allowing local businesses to stay open and continue to hire year-round,” said Governor Hogan.

Market research suggests that the expansion will allow the convention center to better accommodate existing users, as well as attract new business, including state and regional organizations, trade shows, and sports competitions that attract overnight attendees who look for affordable family-friendly destinations.

Legislation will be submitted for the 2019 session of the Maryland General Assembly to allow MSA the needed capacity to finance the project.

The expansion is expected to create between 470 and 670 new jobs and have an economic impact of as much as $67 million.

