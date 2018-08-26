BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ has learned the Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting suspect is from Baltimore, Maryland.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Jacksonville and Baltimore are working together to learn more information about the shooter.

ATF and FBI agents are on the scene of a home in the Federal Hill area near the Inner Harbor, which may be associated with the Jacksonville shooter.

The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office said they believe the shooter is 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore.

HAPPENING NOW: FBI and ATF are at a home in Federal Hill, South Baltimore, which may be associated with the Jacksonville, FL mass shooting. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/bsNozePUEW — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) August 26, 2018

Mass Shooting At Video Game Tournament In Jacksonville Leaves Multiple Dead

The shooting occurred Sunday at a video game tournament at a shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The FBI is investigating an address in the city and calling this a “criminal” matter not using the word “terrorism.”

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

No officials numbers have been reported by the sheriff’s office, but Action Jax, the CBS-affiliate in Jacksonville, reports 11 injured and four dead.

One suspect, who was identified only as a white man, is dead at the scene,

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference, adding that there were no outstanding suspects. The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter there were “multiple” fatalities and “many” transported to hospitals.

We ask that anyone in the area during the Jax Landing incident who may have information contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS. Email info to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org pic.twitter.com/msJTGdJIB7 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing complex during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams. The Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.

