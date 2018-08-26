BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ has learned the Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting suspect is from Baltimore, Maryland.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Jacksonville and Baltimore are working together to learn more information about the shooter.
ATF and FBI agents are on the scene of a home in the Federal Hill area near the Inner Harbor, which may be associated with the Jacksonville shooter.
The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office said they believe the shooter is 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore.
Mass Shooting At Video Game Tournament In Jacksonville Leaves Multiple Dead
The shooting occurred Sunday at a video game tournament at a shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
The FBI is investigating an address in the city and calling this a “criminal” matter not using the word “terrorism.”
No officials numbers have been reported by the sheriff’s office, but Action Jax, the CBS-affiliate in Jacksonville, reports 11 injured and four dead.
One suspect, who was identified only as a white man, is dead at the scene,
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference, adding that there were no outstanding suspects. The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter there were “multiple” fatalities and “many” transported to hospitals.
The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing complex during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams. The Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.
The story is developing. WJZ will have more on this as more information becomes available.
