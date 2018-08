Jacksonville, Fla (AP) — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirms there’s been a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, a riverfront area.

People are being told to stay away from the area.

It is not know if this is still an active shooter situation and if anyone has been killed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)